Driver mistakes break for gas pedal, slams into taqueria in southwest Houston, police say

SkyEye flew over southwest Houston where an SUV slammed into the front of a taqueria.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver slammed into a southwest Houston taqueria after possibly mistaking a brake for a gas pedal Friday afternoon, according to police.

ABC13's SkyEye flew over the crash at 5728 Fondren Road near Harwin Drive and showed as crews worked to get the SUV out of the business.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

The driver, who police say got confused with the brake pedal, was taken to jail for an open warrant.

Authorities did not disclose what the warrant was for but said the driver was not intoxicated.

A taqueria worker was reportedly taken to the hospital because she was burned with hot water, but it is unclear how that transpired.

This is a developing story. We will update e as more information becomes available.

