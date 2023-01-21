Teen crashes into house after being shot near George Bush Park in west Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and crashed into a house in west Harris County Saturday morning, deputies say.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a car crashing into a home in the 15400 block of Lucky Star near George Bush Park.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver, a male in his late teens, with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said gunshots were reportedly heard before the crash.

The teenager was flown to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this breaking news story. Updates can be found in this report.