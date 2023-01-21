WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Teen crashes into house after being shot near George Bush Park in west Harris County, deputies say

KTRK logo
Saturday, January 21, 2023 5:39PM
ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and crashed into a house in west Harris County Saturday morning, deputies say.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a car crashing into a home in the 15400 block of Lucky Star near George Bush Park.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver, a male in his late teens, with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said gunshots were reportedly heard before the crash.

The teenager was flown to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this breaking news story. Updates can be found in this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW