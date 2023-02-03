Driver pinned inside Alvin clothing store fitting room when driver crashes into business

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman had to be rescued after being pinned inside a fitting room when a car crashed into a clothing store in Alvin, police said.

On Wednesday, Alvin police officers responded to a crash in the 1700 block of Fairway Drive.

The initial call stated that a woman in a Lexus SUV drove into a retail establishment, causing a fitting room ceiling to collapse, police said.

Police and fire departments, as well as EMS workers, had to climb over the vehicle and use extraction tools to get the woman who was trapped inside.

She sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as 41-year-old Jaimie Gomez, was uninjured.

Gomez told investigators that she had experienced brake failure, but no evidence was found supporting the claim, police said.

Officials said that the case will now be reviewed by the Brazoria County Grand Jury to consider criminal charges.