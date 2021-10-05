Several cars destroyed in fire under carport at apartments in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Intense flames left several cars at a southwest Houston apartment complex destroyed overnight. Residents woke up to find their vehicles burned.Houston firefighters responded to the apartment complex on Hillcroft at Edgemoor around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and found five cars up in flames.Video from the scene shows how intense the flames were when they first arrived.The fire appears to have started in a truck, and quickly spread to the surrounding cars. In total, four cars under a carport at the apartment complex and one car parked on the other side of a nearby fence were damaged.The exact cause of the fire is unknown. Houston Fire Department's arson team is investigating.A small crowd gathered outside the apartment complex as firefighters worked to put out the flames, including a mother who says her car was burned.She said one of her five kids woke up to the sound of alarms going off and looked outside and saw the family's car on fire.It's the only car the family has, but thankfully, the mother said they have insurance."They were scared. They were crying. They were just really scared, shaking and everything," Miranda Salinas said. "I had to talk to them, let them know everything was going to be fine, for them not to worry. They're still awake right now. They can't go back to sleep. They're too scared."Signs posted around the property indicate that the apartment complex does have security cameras. The hope is that the cameras captured something that can help investigators figure out what sparked the flames.Thankfully, the fire did not spread to the apartment building itself and no one was injured.