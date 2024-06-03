17-year-old and 19-year-old killed in crash after becoming trapped in engulfed car, HCSO says

Harris County deputies say a driver and passenger died after a fiery crash along the E. Sam Houston Parkway and E. Little York intersection on Sunday.

Harris County deputies say a driver and passenger died after a fiery crash along the E. Sam Houston Parkway and E. Little York intersection on Sunday.

Harris County deputies say a driver and passenger died after a fiery crash along the E. Sam Houston Parkway and E. Little York intersection on Sunday.

Harris County deputies say a driver and passenger died after a fiery crash along the E. Sam Houston Parkway and E. Little York intersection on Sunday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-vehicle crash left two people dead on Sunday after a driver allegedly ran a red light.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that just before 7 p.m., 19-year-old Braulio Tamez was driving a Chevrolet Camaro when he ran a red light at the E. Sam Houston Parkway and E. Little York intersection.

According to deputies, that's when Tamez and his passenger, 17-year-old Gilberto Guzman, collided with a Toyota Camry, which reportedly had the green light.

The impact caused the Camaro to hit a pole and burst into flames, leaving Tamez and Guzman trapped inside the car, the sheriff's office said. The Sheldon Fire Department responded to the scene, and once the fire was put out, they were both found dead.

The driver of the Camry, 33-year-old Daena Escalante, and her passenger, 31-year-old Blanca Velasco, were not hurt and stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators, HCSO said.

Deputies said Escalante also did not show signs of being intoxicated.

An investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.