Backups clear after vehicle fire shut down multiple lanes of IH-10 eastbound near Washington Avenue

SkyEye video shows several lanes on IH-10 Katy eastbound near Washington Avenue closed due to a vehicle fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lanes have reopened along the Katy Freeway following the aftermath of a heavy truck fire that caused delays for drivers Friday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident involved a Jeep that caught fire at about 12:30 p.m. along the IH-10 eastbound near Washington Avenue and Westcott Street.

Houston TranStar initially reported multiple lanes closed as crews worked to clear the debris left by the fire, but those have since reopened. SkyEye flew over the scene, where cars could be seen getting by amid the backup.

Police did not report any injuries.

