1 person found dead in burning vehicle after crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was found dead inside a burning car following a crash along the I-45 Gulf Freeway overnight.

Video from the scene shows a burned-up vehicle on the entrance ramp to the HOV lanes in the Clear Lake area. The car was unrecognizable due to the damage.

Houston police responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Friday morning, and when they arrived at the scene, officers found someone dead inside the vehicle.

Officials said they don't yet know the age, gender, or identity of the person who died. They said there was only one person inside the car.