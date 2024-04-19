WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 person found dead in burning vehicle after crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston

KTRK logo
Friday, April 19, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person was found dead inside a burning car following a crash along the I-45 Gulf Freeway overnight.

Video from the scene shows a burned-up vehicle on the entrance ramp to the HOV lanes in the Clear Lake area. The car was unrecognizable due to the damage.

Houston police responded to a report of a vehicle fire early Friday morning, and when they arrived at the scene, officers found someone dead inside the vehicle.

Officials said they don't yet know the age, gender, or identity of the person who died. They said there was only one person inside the car.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW