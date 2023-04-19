Conroe ISD high school cleared after evacuation issued due to bomb threat, police say

Conroe ISD police say that thanks to the "Anonymous Alerts" app, they quickly responded and identified the Grand Oaks High School student found with a gun on Thursday.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators said the coast is clear after a high school in Montgomery County was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to reports of a bomb on campus, according to police.

Staff members and families of students at Caney Creek High School received their first of three messages from Conroe ISD at about 12:10 p.m.

The message notified them that the school had evacuated "due to a call reporting a bomb somewhere in the school."

The district said they did not believe the threat was credible but initiated a search with the Conroe ISD Police Department. Explosives K-9s searched the building while students and staff waited outside.

At about 1 p.m., the district sent a follow-up message, saying multiple K-9s were still on site clearing the building. Conroe ISD assured families that a police dog would remain on site for the remainder of the day.

The final update came in at 1:42 p.m. when the campus was cleared. The district said students and staff reentered the building to resume their day.

It is unclear who phoned the threat to authorities, and no arrests have been made.

Conroe ISD has an Anonymous Alerts app that has been up since 2018. The district encourages parents, educators, and students to download it from Conroe ISD's page. Police did not specify if the bomb threat was reported through the app.

