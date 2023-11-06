Goose Creek CISD students, staff evacuate due to 'false' bomb threat at junior school, district says

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators determined reports of a bomb threat at a junior school in Baytown to be false, Goose Creek CISD said in an update.

ABC13 received a news tip from a viewer at about 4 p.m. about the reported threat.

SkyEye was above Edward Franklin Green Junior School, where heavy police presence could be seen.

Goose Creek CISD confirmed with ABC13 that students and staff evacuated to the nearest high school "out of an abundance of caution."

"Yes, we are currently investigating," the district told Eyewitness News. "We have no additional information at this time."

At about 5 p.m., the district sent an update, deeming the threat to be a false call.

Goose Creek CISD said campus administrators were informed that an EF Green student brought a bomb to school in his backpack.

"The Goose Creek CISD Police and Baytown PD Bomb Squad were contacted and, after a detailed evaluation, determined this to be a false threat," the district said in a statement. "It is our duty to ensure our students and staff are safe on school premises, which also includes our school buses. We urge our students to make sound choices as it pertains to their education and their behavior in the district and always, if you see something, say something."

