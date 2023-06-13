SkyEye video shows kids being escorted away from the Harmony School campus at 5660 West Little York, not far from the scene of the crash, by officers with long guns.

HPD K-9 unit involved in rollover crash during search for suspect in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect search ended with a rollover crash in northwest Houston on Tuesday morning, and questions were raised after it appeared students were escorted away from a school nearby.

SkyEye flew over the scene on West Little York near Bingle Road. Video shows a box truck overturned in the roadway.

Police said they were looking for a suspect on Pinemont Drive when an HPD K-9 unit patrol vehicle was hit by another driver near West Little York and Antoine Drive.

It was unclear if any injuries were reported. The northbound lanes of Antoine Drive were closed as police investigated the crash.

It appeared that the suspect was in police custody.

SkyEye video shows about half a dozen kids being escorted away from the Harmony School campus at 5660 West Little York, not far from the scene of the crash, by officers with long guns.

The students were walked away from the school and escorted into the Workforce Solutions office across the street.

It was unclear if the apparent evacuation of the school was tied to the nearby police activity.

ABC13 has reached out to Harmony for a statement.