Carjacking suspect facing charges after going into school at end of NW Houston chase was out on bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The identity of the robbery suspect accused of running inside a northwest Houston school while summer classes were in session after a chase has been released after charges were filed.

Nicholas Hawkins, 31, has been charged with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and possession of a prohibited weapon. Court records show the suspect, who is from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was out on bond for a theft charge from April.

It all started as a carjacking on Tuesday in the 5100 block of Pinemont, according to Houston police.

About an hour later, officers in the area spotted the stolen Honda CRV and tried to stop Hawkins, but he did not pull over, according to police. While officers were pursuing the suspect, he ran through a red light and clipped the back end of a box truck at the intersection of W. Little York and Antoine Drive, causing the truck to roll on its side and knock down a pole.

Surveillance video at a convenience store on the corner shows Hawkins escaping the crashed stolen car, running behind the store, and through their service bay.

From there, the suspect ran onto Harmony School of Endeavor's property and inside one of the buildings on campus with a gun, records say. He never gained access to a classroom with students inside.

The students were walked away from the school and escorted into a business across the street.

As a result of all this, an HPD unit that stopped on W. Little York outside the school was hit by another driver. There was also another crash near where the box truck flipped. No injuries were reported there.

As for Hawkins, he was taken to a hospital with minor injuries from the accident. He is due in court on Thursday.

