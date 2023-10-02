California woman held on $50K bond for allegedly setting fire to 6,800-square-foot Magnolia house

More than 50 firefighters from eight different counties battled the incident in 20 vehicles, according to the authorities.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A California woman was arrested after being accused of setting a lake house on fire in southwest Montgomery County over the weekend.

Sarah Archie, 30, remains behind bars at the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 bond after being charged with arson on Sunday.

Magnolia Fire Chief Jeffrey Hevey said crews responded to the house fire on Sunday at about 2:30 a.m. in the 28000 block of Nichols Sawmill.

When firefighters arrived, the 6,800-square-foot lake house was engulfed in flames, according to officials.

According to the authorities, it took more than 50 firefighters and 20 trucks from eight different counties to fight the blaze.

Fire crews reported having issues accessing the home due to low-hanging tree limbs along the several hundred-foot driveway.

"If anybody has entrances like that, the trees should be, at least, 13 feet above the driveway. We had a hard time getting in here," Hevey said in a previous report.

By 5 a.m., firefighters were still battling the heavy fire after several roof collapses and a chimney giving way.

After an hourslong battle, crews were able to contain the fire with no injuries reported.

ABC13 confirmed a renter was living inside the home at the time of the fire. However, the property owner said he was out of town at the time and didn't know Archie. The tenant declined an interview with Eyewitness News, citing concern for the ongoing investigation.