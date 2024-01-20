Man dead after house fire in southeast Houston neighborhood, firefighters report delayed response

HOUSTON, Texas -- Arson officials are investigating after a man was confirmed dead in a house fire in a southeast Houston neighborhood.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, firefighters got several calls reporting a house fire at 5114 Nassau Road with victims possibly trapped.

Fire crews said they had a delayed response to the house due to an apartment fire report that came in.

At the scene, firefighters reported finding heavy fire.

One person standing outside alerted fire crews of another person inside.

Firefighters went into the home, found the victim, and pulled him out through a window, according to reports.

Officials have not revealed if there were any other occupants in the home.