Harris County under disaster declaration; Judge Lina Hidalgo calls for mandatory evacuations

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A disaster declaration was issued for Harris County in response to Thursday's ongoing flooding and heavy rainfall.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the declaration during an afternoon press conference at Houston TranStar.

"We've had a tough week, but we are going to get through the next few days together. What we're going to see tonight and into the weekend will not be Hurricane Harvey, but we are going to see significant impacts," Hidalgo said.

The judge also called for mandatory evacuations for residents near the closest banks of the East Fork of the San Jacinto River.

Hidalgo said residents should be prepared to stay in their homes for two to three days or evacuate before nightfall.

"Our focus is on response right now, and once the immediate threat passes, we'll move to recovery," she said.

Specific areas under the mandatory evacuation include:

East Fork of the San Jacinto River from FM 1485 to Lake Houston

Idle Glen / Idle Wilde Subdivision: Streets affected include Brookside, Chinquapin, River Side, E. San Jacinto, Glenwood, Dipping, Idlewilde, and Lazy Creek.

Northwood Country Estates: Streets affected include Disher, Bounds, Thomas, and Davidson.

River Terrace: Streets affected include River Terrace, Elm, Pine, Cherry Laurel, Holly, and Cypress streets. Elevated homes could be isolated.

Cypress Point: Streets affected include Blue Lake, Oak Knoll, Wild Oak, and Birchwood. Elevated homes in these areas will also be isolated.

Commons of Lake Houston (formerly known as Magnolia Point): Streets affected include Opal Way, Diamond, Mendencino, Lassen Villa, Glen, Magnolia, Hill, Calvins, Collins, and Calaveras Creek.

South of FM 1485 (on east side of the river): Streets affected include Spalding, Green, Jett, and Casey.

Kingwood, nearest the San Jacinto river

Forest Cove, North Shore, Bellawood and River Crest

Kingspoint and Atascocita Shores

Rio Villa

Shelters are also available for residents in need of a safe space.

