San Jacinto County suspect behind bars after barricading himself in home for hours during standoff

Records show Tyler Williams was booked into the Polk County Jail on a burglary of habitation charge.

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who barricaded himself in a San Jacinto County home for hours before authorities could arrest him Thursday is now behind bars.

Records show Tyler Lance Williams' mugshot after he was booked into the Polk County Jail on a burglary of a habitation charge.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators spotted Williams' vehicle outside a home on St. Lucia Lane in the Point Blank area.

Authorities determined he was inside and armed, refusing to come out, and eventually surrounded the home in an attempt to arrest him.

At the time, authorities said the man's girlfriend was also inside the trailer home but made it out safely.

ORIGINAL REPORT: San Jacinto County standoff suspect not wanted for murder, arrested for burglary and arson: Sheriff

In a twist of events, the man in an hourslong standoff in San Jacinto County was arrested for burglary and arson for a Dec. 23 fire, authorities said.

Officials said an armored vehicle and a "Rook," often used for barricaded subjects, were brought in by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office SWAT team to help.

The sheriff's office said at about 5:18 p.m., Williams surrendered. ABC13's cameras caught the moment he was taken into custody.

Initial information from San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers was that Williams was suspected of killing someone in Polk County. However, during an updated press conference, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons explained that the arrest stemmed from a Dec. 23 house fire.

Lyons said the person who lived in the home has been reported missing. Williams is suspected of having played a role in the house fire and is accused of burglary and arson.

Polk County authorities have not provided additional information on whether he's connected to the missing persons case.