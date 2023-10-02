California woman charged with arson in 2-alarm lake house fire in Magnolia

More than 50 firefighters from eight different counties battled the incident in 20 vehicles, according to the authorities.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office arrested a California woman for allegedly burning down a waterfront home in Magnolia early Sunday morning.

The scene happened along Nichols Sawmill Road in the Indigo Lakes subdivision.

Authorities said Sarah Archie, 30, of Long Beach, was arrested at the home, according to jail records. The 30-year-old woman is charged with arson.

According to the authorities, it took more than 50 firefighters in 20 trucks from eight different counties to fight the blaze.

Magnolia County Fire Chief Jeffrey Hevey said no one was injured in the blaze. It started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hevey said trucks were "bumped and bruised" as they made their way down the properties in a long, wooded driveway.

"If anybody has entrances like that, the trees should be, at least, 13 feet above the driveway. We had a hard time getting in here," Hevey said.

ABC13 confirmed a renter was living inside the home at the time of the fire. However, the property owner said he was out of town at the time.

Additionally, Eyewitness News spoke with both men. The homeowner said he did not know Archie. The tenant declined to speak on the matter, citing concern for the ongoing investigation.

