Man wanted for BTB Savage's death was in custody and released, court records say

Montrel Lenard Burley, the man charged in the fatal shooting of rapper BTB Savage, was pulled over in New Braunfels and released, court records say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who is wanted for the murder of the rapper known as "BTB Savage" was under arrest and in custody the day after the deadly shooting, according to court records.

Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, has been charged with the murder of Darrell Gentry. Gentry used the artist name "BTB Savage." He was gunned down on Mid Lane on March 30.

Court records made public Monday show that Burley was arrested and charged with narcotics possession during a traffic stop in New Braunfels on March 31.

He was a passenger in the vehicle that police believe was used in the shooting. Court records show he had rented it. When police started asking Burley about the vehicle, records show, he requested an attorney and ended the interview. It's unclear how or why he was released. Burley is not in custody, and a murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Documents show Burley was a close friend and fellow gang member of Omar Richardson. In an interview days before his murder, Gentry described how his girlfriend shot Richardson in self-defense during a robbery at their home in San Antonio in February. Gentry was present and also injured. San Antonio police had apparently said the shooting was justified.

On social media, Gentry posted selfies at the bloody crime scene just hours before he was killed.

In court records, police tied the two murders together, citing retaliation.

On the day of Gentry's murder, police identified the suspect vehicle as a black Subaru Outback, records show. They tracked it via license plate cameras to Burley's address in New Braunfels, and when they searched it after the traffic stop, records show they found a shell casing similar to what was found at the crime scene in Houston. Hour-by-hour cell phone data on the day of the murder show Burley's phone in the area at the time of the shooting in Houston.

According to a police investigation timeline, they did not have the cell phone data when Burley was in custody.

Police believe an unknown second suspect was involved.

If you know anything about Burley's whereabouts or this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

