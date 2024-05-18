Verbal fight turns fatal after woman stabs man at southeast Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a verbal fight between a couple turned deadly at an apartment complex in southeast Houston on Friday night.

Authorities reported responding to the 4700 Wenda Cullen Park apartments at 11:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said the incident involved a man and woman who were in an on-and-off dating relationship.

According to initial reports, the couple was inside the apartment when their verbal fight escalated into a physical altercation.

The woman reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the man, who fell to the ground bleeding.

Police were alerted by another person who called 911.

When officers arrived, they reported finding the man dead at the scene. He had no weapons on him at the time of the incident.

The woman had visible marks on her face and neck, indicating she had also been assaulted.

Due to the injuries sustained by both parties, investigators are still unclear on who started the fight.

The individuals' identities have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.