HPD identifies 75-year-old woman accused of shooting neighbor to death during altercation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified and filed charges against a woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor during an altercation last week.

The Houston Police Department said Barbara Jean Blue, 75, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 27 shooting of Daryl Evans.

Police said at about 7:30 p.m., they responded to a shooting outside a home in the 15700 block of Baybriar Drive.

"Last thing I heard him say was, 'Why do you hate me so much? I never did (anything). I've only been good to you,' and she shot him three times 'bop, bop, bop," Tammy Evans, Daryl Evans' wife, said.

When officers arrived, they found 66-year-old Daryl Evans unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, HPD said.

Tammy Evans says her husband might still be alive today had Blue allowed her to render aid. Instead, she says Blue turned the gun on her.

"I was going back and forth trying to get to him, and my husband was going like this with his arm. 'Go back, Tammy, she gon' shoot you,'" Tammy Evans recalled.

Investigators learned the victim and his neighbor, Blue, were arguing before she fatally shot him. Neighbors we spoke to describe Blue as a bully.

They said she complained about noise, kids playing in the street, and, at times, where Daryl Evans parked his cars.

"She always wanted to control the neighborhood," Andrian Thompson said.

Thompson only moved in a year ago, but he says he and Daryl Evans became close.

His favorite chair now sitting empty on the lawn.

"It is going to be a sad day in the neighborhood for a while because everyone always came to Daryl's house," Thompson said.

Blue was arrested at the scene and charged for her role in the shooting. Officials said an investigation continues, and charges against Blue may be upgraded.

"She took my husband from me, my best friend," Tammy Evans said.

