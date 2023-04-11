Montrel Lenard Burley, the man charged in the fatal shooting of rapper BTB Savage, was pulled over in New Braunfels and released, court records say.

Man wanted for deadly shooting of rapper BTB Savage is back in custody, court records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a rapper near River Oaks is in custody, according to court records.

Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, is charged with the murder of Darrell Gentry, who used the artist name "BTB Savage."

The video above is from a previous report.

Burley is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday morning.

Court records made public on Monday show Burley was under arrest and in custody the day after the deadly shooting, but was released.

READ MORE: Man wanted for BTB Savage's death was in custody and released, court records say

Burley was reportedly arrested and charged with narcotics possession during a traffic stop in New Braunfels on March 31.

He was a passenger in the vehicle that police believe was used in the shooting on Mid Lane on March 30. Court records show he had rented it. When police started asking Burley about the vehicle, records show, he requested an attorney and ended the interview. It's unclear how or why he was released.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man gunned down in what police believe was a targeted incident near River Oaks, HPD chief say

Documents show Burley was a close friend and fellow gang member of Omar Richardson. In an interview days before his murder, Gentry described how his girlfriend shot Richardson in self-defense during a robbery at their home in San Antonio in February. Gentry was present and also injured. San Antonio police had apparently said the shooting was justified.

On social media, Gentry posted photos of himself at the bloody crime scene just hours before he was killed in Houston.

In court records, police tied the two murders together, citing retaliation.

On the day of Gentry's murder, police identified the suspect vehicle as a black Subaru Outback, records show. They tracked it via license plate cameras to Burley's address in New Braunfels, and when they searched it after the traffic stop, records show they found a shell casing similar to what was found at the crime scene in Houston. Hour-by-hour cell phone data on the day of the murder show Burley's phone in the area at the time of the shooting in Houston.

SEE ALSO: People who work, live in River Oaks shocked to learn of alleged targeted shooting that left man dead

According to a police investigation timeline, they did not have the cell phone data when Burley was in custody.

Police believe an unknown second suspect was involved.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH: Only On 13 | Mother of rapper BTB Savage speaks after he's murdered near River Oaks