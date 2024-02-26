Victim found shot to death in closet after alleged family dispute in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a disagreement between family members led to shots being fired inside a southeast Houston home on Sunday.
The Houston Police Department said at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a person down call at a home on Erby Street near Duval.
According to detectives, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a closet.
HPD said two family members may have gotten into a disagreement when one of them shot the other.
Police are now tracking down a relative, who they believe is a person of interest.
The cause of the alleged dispute remains unknown.