Victim found shot to death in closet after alleged family dispute in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a disagreement between family members led to shots being fired inside a southeast Houston home on Sunday.

The Houston Police Department said at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a person down call at a home on Erby Street near Duval.

According to detectives, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a closet.

HPD said two family members may have gotten into a disagreement when one of them shot the other.

Police are now tracking down a relative, who they believe is a person of interest.

The cause of the alleged dispute remains unknown.