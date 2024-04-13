Investigation underway after man dies following altercation with suspect in east Harris County: HCSO

No visible injuries were seen on the man when investigators found his body. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death .

HARRIS COUNTYM Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will decide if charges will be filed after an altercation in east Harris County on Friday evening between two people turned deadly.

The incident happened at a home in the 14100 block of Bonham Street near Hollywood at around 11 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the victim on the ground and pronounced him dead shortly after.

According to HCSO investigators, the victim was reportedly involved in some altercation with a woman who happened to be related to the suspect in question.

Police said the suspect then arrived at the home and physically fought the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene but later returned, where he was questioned by law enforcement.

HCSO said the victim did not exhibit any visible injuries. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the man's cause of death, investigators said.