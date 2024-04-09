Woman wanted months after family member was killed in north Harris County home, deputies say

The search for Joikeira Keys continues months after her relative, Ashley Holmes, was shot and killed at a home on Doubletree Park Drive.

The search for Joikeira Keys continues months after her relative, Ashley Holmes, was shot and killed at a home on Doubletree Park Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting suspect remains on the run, accused of killing a family member months ago inside a home in north Harris County.

On April 2, Joikeira K. Keys was charged with murder for the death of 21-year-old Ashley Holmes, who was shot and killed on Feb. 8.

The Precinct 4 Counstable's Office said the shooting happened in the 22200 block of Doubletree Park Drive, a few streets away from Dekaney High School and Booker Elementary School.

Investigators said Keys and Holmes were arguing before the 25-year-old allegedly shot the 21-year-old and ran away.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Holmes with the gunshot wound, and later confirmed she died from her injuries.

Investigators said the two women, a man and a 6-year-old girl were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The child was not hurt and is with family, but officials did not elaborate on her relationship with the adults.

The man inside the home had two open felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

ABC13 cameras captured deputy constables taking him into custody after being processed by CSI.

Eyewitness News video shows deputies testing for residue, which was standard procedure.

An investigation got underway on Wednesday after a woman was found shot in the 22200 block of Doubletree Park Drive.

"We are in the process of interviewing witnesses, reviewing any possible video surveillance, gathering the information, trying to identify the relationship between all the individuals in the shooting," Katrib said back in February. Authorities have not provided an update on the relationships between everyone involved.

Several people, possibly related to those involved, arrived at the scene but quickly left after speaking with investigators.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.