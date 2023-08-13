Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

Boil water notice lifted in Freeport 3 days after reported water main break repair, officials say

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice issued for the City of Freeport on Friday, Aug. 11, has been lifted, according to officials.

The notice was lifted at about 11 a.m. on Sunday by officials who then notified residents that the water was safe to consume.

The precautionary boil notice was due to an ongoing repair of a recent water main break.

City officials said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required their water system to notify customers once the problem was fixed.

What to do after a boil water notice

According to the CDC, when a food service establishment is notified that the boil water advisory has been lifted and the drinking water supply is safe, the following actions need to be taken: