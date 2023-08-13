Boil water notice lifted in Freeport 3 days after reported water main break repair, officials say

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice issued for the City of Freeport on Friday, Aug. 11, has been lifted, according to officials.
The notice was lifted at about 11 a.m. on Sunday by officials who then notified residents that the water was safe to consume.
The precautionary boil notice was due to an ongoing repair of a recent water main break.
City officials said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required their water system to notify customers once the problem was fixed.
What to do after a boil water notice
According to the CDC, when a food service establishment is notified that the boil water advisory has been lifted and the drinking water supply is safe, the following actions need to be taken:
- Flush pipes throughout the facility by running each faucet with cold water.
- Flush, clean, and sanitize appliances that use tap water (such as beverage dispensers, spray misters, coffee and tea urns, ice machines, glass washers, and dishwashers) according to the manufacturer's instructions.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
- Flush hot water tanks.
- Run drinking fountains continuously to flush the system.
- Replace and sanitize water filter cartridges according to the manufacturer's instructions.
- Take proper steps to flush ice machines by following the manufacturer's instructions,including:
- Throw out any remaining ice.
- Flush the water line to the machine inlet.
- Close the valve on the water line behind the machine.
- Disconnect the water line from the machine inlet.
- Open the valve and run 5 gallons of water through the valve.
- Dispose of the water.
- Close the valve.