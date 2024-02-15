Mandatory boil water notice issued for Deer Park amid main break, officials say

Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been issued for Deer Park customers after a water main break caused the system pressure to drop below 20 psi on Wednesday, according to city officials.

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Deer Park public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption," the city wrote in a statement.

According to officials, the water line break happened at the intersection of East Boulevard and X Street.

"At this time, the City of Deer Park crews are working to isolate the rupture as quickly as possible. As water is restored, we will issue a notification of restoration," the city wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Residents are advised to boil their water before consuming it. This includes washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth, and drinking water.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers are asked to follow these directions:

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Don't use ice from an automatic ice machine.

Officials said they would notify residents when the water is safe to consume and rescind the boil water notice.