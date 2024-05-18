Storm-induced wastewater spill prompts boil water notice for Houston private well users

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston administered a boil water notice on Friday for residents using private drinking water supply wells after recent storms caused a significant wastewater spill.

The spill occurred at the following locations:

308 Washington Ave. at Milam Street

1 Main St. at Girard Street

Northeast Wastewater Treatment Plant at 625 Maxey Road

According to the city, residents who use private drinking water supply wells within half a mile of the spill site should use only water that has been distilled or boiled for at least one minute for all personal uses.

Officials said that if you get your drinking water from the City of Houston, it is safe, and there is no need to boil it.

Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected before they stop using distilled or boiled water.

Houston Public Works, local officials, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified and are closely monitoring the situation.

As of May 17 at 4:30 p.m., the estimated volume of released wastewater at these locations has surpassed 100,000 gallons.