Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

Freeport residents asked to boil their water on Friday due to main break repair

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Freeport has asked its residents to boil their water before consumption on Friday.

The video featured above shows what you should do during a boil water notice.

The public notice is due to what officials say is an ongoing repair of a recent main break.

City officials said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required their water system to notify customers.

The city recommends you do the following under a boil water notice:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Authorities added they would notify residents once the water is safe to consume.

If you have questions concerning the notice, you can contact Freeport City Hall at 979-233-3526 or Veolia at 979-233-4281.