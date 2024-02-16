Deer Park residents no longer required to boil water after negative tests for coliform, city says

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A mandatory boil water notice in Deer Park has ended after multiple water samples were tested for coliform bacteria, officials said on Friday.

The City of Deer Park issued the notice on Wednesday after a water main break at a construction site near the intersection of East Boulevard and X Street.

Officials said the break happened earlier this week and caused the system pressure to drop below 20 psi.

The water pressure was restored an hour after the break, but the city had been conducting water tests for the past two days.

The samples from the water came back Friday afternoon, with all 20 of them returning with a negative result for coliform, officials said.

Deer Park city officials say you can now use your water like normal.