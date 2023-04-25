Body found inside submerged vehicle possibly linked to missing Texas City woman last seen in March

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A body found inside a submerged vehicle in Texas City on Monday may be that of a woman who went missing last month, according to police.

Kate (Katherine) Elizabeth Gannon, described as a 43-year-old white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last heard from on March 30.

The Texas City Police Department said Gannon may have been driving a 2005 light silver or grey Honda Civic at the time she went missing.

In the missing person's report, officials mentioned Gannon urgently needed medication for a physical condition but did not give further details.

Then on Monday, just before 5 p.m., police were contacted by Texas EquuSearch advising that they had found a vehicle submerged underwater in the 1300 block of Century Boulevard, saying it was possibly connected to Gannon's disappearance.

Galveston County Sheriff's Office Dive Team members helped recover the vehicle, and once it was removed from the water, a body was discovered inside.

Texas City PD says the person has been preliminarily identified as Gannon by distinguishing marks on her body provided by a family member.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation pending the results of the autopsy.

EquuSearch officials said that while looking for Gannon's vehicle in the water, they located other vehicles, which are now being investigated.

