Man walking dog finds body of man who had been shot in southeast Houston park, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a man discovered a dead body during an early morning walk in southeast Houston on Thursday.

Houston police said the man made the discovery while walking his dog around 4 a.m. in Robert C. Stuart Park on Bellfort Avenue near Reveille Street, not far from Hobby Airport.

When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that the victim had been shot at least once in the abdomen.

So far, investigators said it's unclear if the shooting happened in the park or if the victim was dumped in the area. No weapons were found in the area.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.