Northwest Harris County business targeted in repeated arson cases

Investigators still don't know who is responsible after a family-owned beauty supply store was targeted by arsonists twice in the last eight days,

Investigators still don't know who is responsible after a family-owned beauty supply store was targeted by arsonists twice in the last eight days,

Investigators still don't know who is responsible after a family-owned beauty supply store was targeted by arsonists twice in the last eight days,

Investigators still don't know who is responsible after a family-owned beauty supply store was targeted by arsonists twice in the last eight days,

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Flames burst into the air inside Beauty Empire Premium Outlet in northwest Harris County, just along Cypress Creek Parkway, last Tuesday.

Surveillance video from the outside captures two people wearing all black walking around the building. The owners believe they are the ones responsible for the fire.

A week later, the store is still closed while much of the merchandise has been burned to ash, and the owners are left with thousands of dollars worth of damage. Felix Morales is the general manager and got a call from fire officials early that morning.

"Right now, I have no words to say," Morales said.

Morales is not only worried about the store, but his employees who can't work at the moment because of the closure.

"Don't do this damage no more. You're damaging families, not just the store and the merchandise," Morales said.

Investigators confirm someone intentionally set a fire at the same store last year - but don't believe the cases are related.

But, on Wednesday morning, a second business owned by the family less than a mile away was also targeted. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says someone poured a flammable liquid onto the rooftop and believes this incident is connected to the one from last week. They believe both cases are connected and say they're being investigated as arson.

As the investigation continues, the owners plan to ramp up security in the meantime.

"I already talked to the owners. We should have more cameras and more security guards during the nighttime," he said.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.