17-year-old charged with capital murder in shooting death of teen boy in Cypress-area backyard

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was charged with capital murder for the shooting that killed a teen boy in a Cypress-area backyard in 2024, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Wednesday, the Violet Criminal Apprehension Team and Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables arrested Mark Leyva. He was accused of murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Giovanni Cruz at the 7800 block of Galleon Field Drive on Dec. 21, 2024.

Leyva is currently booked in the Harris County Jail.

An investigation is still ongoing, and detectives urge anyone with info about this shooting to contact HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100.