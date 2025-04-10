Person inside apartment shoots and kills intruder during home invasion in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner shot and killed an intruder inside his apartment in southwest Houston late Wednesday, according to police.

It happened at a complex on Westridge St. and Hearth Drive, near the South Loop and South Main.

Authorities told ABC13 that at about 10:30 p.m., multiple people broke in through the window of one of the apartments.

The resident inside got a gun and shot and killed one of the intruders, said HPD detectives, adding that the other suspects got away.

Police also said the resident and a second person home at the time weren't hurt.

Officials also believe the intruders had at least one gun, but so far, there's no indication they fired the weapon.

No charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner, HPD said.

Authorities said the incident appeared to be an attempted burglary