20-year-old man accused of killing UH Clear Lake student arrested, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing a University of Houston Clear Lake student this year was arrested on Wednesday night, according to Pasadena police.
Nickalous Benjamin, 20, is charged with murder and tampering with a human corpse in the shooting death of 19-year-old Payas Deo, who reportedly went missing on Feb. 8.
Deo's body was found in a field on Houston's south side near Dumas Street between Highway 3 and I-45 on March 1.
Deo's death has already been ruled a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the neck and head.
RELATED: Body of 19-year-old UH Clear Lake student found in Houston after he went missing last month