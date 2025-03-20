24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
20-year-old man accused of killing UH Clear Lake student arrested, police say

Thursday, March 20, 2025 2:03AM
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing a University of Houston Clear Lake student this year was arrested on Wednesday night, according to Pasadena police.

Nickalous Benjamin, 20, is charged with murder and tampering with a human corpse in the shooting death of 19-year-old Payas Deo, who reportedly went missing on Feb. 8.

Deo's body was found in a field on Houston's south side near Dumas Street between Highway 3 and I-45 on March 1.

Deo's death has already been ruled a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the neck and head.

