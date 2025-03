Man detained after woman found dead inside northwest Houston home, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in northwest Houston after a woman was found dead inside a home Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., the Houston Police Department shared on social media that detectives were heading to the 5100 block of Emma Forest Street, near Pinemont Drive, where a woman was found dead at about 7:45 a.m.

The scene is still unfolding, but HPD confirmed that at least one man was detained.