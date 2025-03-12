24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dead body found in trunk of car by Katy Freeway, investigation underway, Houston police say

KTRK logo
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 1:30AM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a dead body was found in a car in the 15000 block of Katy Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to detectives, the body was found in the trunk of a car in front of Energy Crossings buildings at 15021 Katy Freeway.

Authorities say the body is decomposed, and they are unable to determine if it is a man or woman.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW