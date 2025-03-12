Dead body found in trunk of car by Katy Freeway, investigation underway, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a dead body was found in a car in the 15000 block of Katy Freeway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to detectives, the body was found in the trunk of a car in front of Energy Crossings buildings at 15021 Katy Freeway.

Authorities say the body is decomposed, and they are unable to determine if it is a man or woman.

This is a developing story.

