Body of 19-year-old UH Clear Lake student found in Houston after he went missing last month

Payas Deo vanished on Feb. 8 and his car was discovered the next day in Pasadena. In the latest update, police said his body was found this past weekend about six miles from his home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a missing University of Houston Clear Lake student got the news they've been dreading.

Payas Deo, 19, vanished on Feb. 8. His car was discovered the next day in Pasadena.

In an update on Monday, the Pasadena Police Department said Deo's body was found on Saturday on Houston's southside near Dumas Street between Highway 3 and I-45.

Since then, the Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body found as Deo.

The location where his body was found is about six miles away from his home, where he was last seen alive.

It's unclear how Deo died, but Pasadena PD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding Deo's death is urged to contact Pasadena PD at (713) 477-1221.