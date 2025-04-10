24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Suspects at large after 2 Wisdom HS students hospitalized in shooting in SW Houston, officials say

Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:04AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Suspects are at large after two students were injured after a shooting near Wisdom High School on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Beverly Hill Street in southwest Houston.

Witnesses told an HISD chief that one suspect was shooting at the students while another was shooting video of the shooting. The chief told Eyewitness News that school had dismissed for the day when about 150 students were still on campus and the campus was placed on a lockdown.

An HISD chief told ABC13 that the two victims were both hospitalized and are expected to be OK. One student was shot in the leg, while a female student was grazed, according to the chief.

