Man found shot and killed in doorway of apartment in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 46-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex in north Houston on Tuesday, police said.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a body found at 11960 Airline Drive.

HPD said the victim was found in the doorway of his home and pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe a home invasion, specifically targeting this apartment, is what led to the fatal shooting.

HPD describes the suspect as a Black man with fair skin, dreadlocks tied behind his head, and between 25 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve green shirt with dark-colored pants.

Investigators said the suspect spoke to residents in the apartment complex attempting to sell marijuana.

The suspect also tried to rob a juvenile victim on his way out of the scene but was unsuccessful, police said.

Investigators believe a possible motive could be that the victim worked as a mechanic, or maybe sold cars for cash.

HPD said they are reviewing surveillance video and are going to create a sketch with witnesses on the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
