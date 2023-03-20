Police said a family member noticed something unusual in the pond after the search for a missing loved one led them to the golf course at Hermann Park.

Loved ones find body in pond at Hermann Park Golf Course during search for missing person, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said a loved one looking for a missing person discovered a body in a pond at the Hermann Park Golf Course on Sunday night.

Police said the person found in the pond was reported missing on Wednesday, March 15.

Loved ones were retracing the person's last known whereabouts for the last few days when their search reportedly led them to the golf course at 2100 N. MacGregor Way.

HPD said a family member noticed something unusual in the pond and called police around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Dive teams pulled the body from the pond after the discovery was made.

"The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene. They were able to identify that is was a human body," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "At that time, the Houston Police Department's dive team, along with the medical examiner's office, made the scene and conducted their investigation and recovery."

Now, police are investigating what led up to the person's death and if any foul play is suspected.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

