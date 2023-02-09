Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man after they say his body was found near a ditch in northeast Houston.

The man was found in the 3900 block of Love Street at about 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call of a person down at the location and discovered the man lying on the ground near a ditch.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, HPD said.

Officers also noted the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma. They told an ABC13 crew at the scene the death is being considered a homicide.

HPD said the man's identity and the cause of his death are pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

