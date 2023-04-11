Fight escalated to shooting that left man dead, woman hospitalized in SW Houston, police say

Investigators said it was unclear if the woman who was shot was involved in the altercation or if she was just a bystander in the parking lot. Police are searching for two suspects.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a southwest Houston shooting left a man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 9600 block of Beechnut Street near Corporate Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Monday for a shooting call.

Houston police said it all started as an altercation between the two suspects in a black car and another group of men. The fight ended in gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

As investigators worked to figure out what happened, they learned that a second victim, a woman who was also shot, had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. HPD said she was in critical condition.

Police said it was unclear if the woman was involved in the altercation or if she was just a bystander in the parking lot.

"At some point, the altercation turned from verbal to physical with pushing and shoving, and at that point, one male produced a pistol, shooting the victim that was found deceased at the scene," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "There was a second male that also exited the black vehicle and fired multiple rounds and then got back into the black vehicle and fled the scene."

The suspects in the shooting are still wanted. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-2477 (TIPS).

