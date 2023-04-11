The shootings happened all within four hours of each other, killing two and injuring two others. Police are still looking for the suspects.

At least 2 killed within 4 hours in string of unrelated shootings across Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two people died and two others were injured after several shootings across Houston overnight.

All of them happened within about four hours, and police are still looking for the suspects.

Beechnut Street

It started at 7:30 p.m. Monday when a fight escalated to a shooting that left a man dead in the southwest area on Beechnut.

Two suspects in the shooting are still wanted. Houston police later shared images of one of the suspects on social media and a brief description. He's described as a Black man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Ravenwood Circle

About two hours later, at 9:08 p.m., authorities say a person was shot on Ravenwood Circle in Spring Branch.

He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Barberry Drive

Less than 15 minutes later, at 9:21 p.m., another shooting was reported on Houston's southside.

Officials say two men were arguing on Barberry, and one of them was shot twice in the leg and once in the shoulder. He is expected to be okay.

De Priest Street

An hour after that, at 10:25 p.m., police say two men were also arguing before one was killed on De Priest in the Acres Homes area.

HPD initially said it was an argument over a woman, and the two men may have known each other.

The two briefly interacted before one started shooting, and the second shot back, killing the first man.

The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive.

