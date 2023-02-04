1 person killed after fiery crash closed lanes on Beaumont Highway, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed after a fiery crash in northeast Harris County Saturday morning, according to deputies.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 14990 Beaumont Highway near the Sheldon area.

Although details are limited, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person died at the scene, and a second person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Old Beaumont Highway is shut down in both directions due to the crash. Drivers going westbound are being rerouted to the beltway, and eastbound drivers at Shelton.