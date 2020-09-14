indictment

Grand jury indicts Baytown officer who shot Black woman in emotional distress

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown police officer who last year shot and killed a woman who was in emotional distress has been indicted.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Juan Delacruz was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of aggravated assault by a public servant in connection to Pamela Turner's killing.

As of Monday afternoon, District Attorney Kim Ogg's office said Delacruz will be given an opportunity to turn himself in.

Turner was killed in May 2019 when Delacruz approached Turner at an apartment complex on Garth Road where they both resided.

According to police, at the time, Delacruz made contact with Turner and tried to arrest her, but she struggled with him, forcing him to use his Taser on her. As he tried to handcuff her, she grabbed his Taser and used it on him, police alleged.

Delacruz pulled out his gun and fired at Turner multiple times, killing her.

Police insisted the shooting was justified, but her death was the subject of calls against police brutality toward people of color.

The video above is from May 2019, detailing Delacruz's attorney calling the shooting justified.

"Pam Turner's killing was a tragedy; it is important to acknowledge that her family and the community are in pain," Ogg said. "Every aspect of the case was independently investigated by the Texas Rangers and our Civil Rights Division prosecutors. Ultimately, we presented all of the evidence to a grand jury that determined the Baytown Police officer should be charged with a crime for his actions when he shot Ms. Turner. We respect their decision and we will be moving forward with prosecution."

Delacruz faces a punishment of five years to life in prison, if convicted.

RELATED STORIES:
Baytown officer's attorney says shooting was justified
Baytown officer involved in deadly shooting of Pamela Turner identified
Family of woman killed by Baytown officer meets with DA's office

Questions still surround Baytown officer involved in fatal shooting of Pamela Turner
Woman fatally shot by Baytown officer during struggle over Taser was not pregnant
Family and friends say final goodbyes to woman killed by Baytown police officer
Baytown officer who shot woman to death back at work

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytownwoman shotindictmentofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingofficer chargedwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INDICTMENT
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
Harris Co. civil judge accused of shooting at husband's girlfriend
Astronaut says spouse falsely accused her of crime in space
Houston pastor pleads guilty in investment scheme
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This is how many people will be allowed back at Lakewood
Sally now a hurricane, 4 other named storms in the Atlantic
20-year-old with disability shot and killed in her sleep
100 acres of land purchased as 'safe haven' for Black people
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
Scattered storms possible Monday
NFL sees most Black starting quarterbacks in league history
Show More
Police searching for missing 20-year-old in north Houston
Woman shot while driving still has bullet lodged in head
Group shouted 'We hope they die' about LA county deputies shot
Driver doing donuts leaves after hitting and killing pedestrian
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
More TOP STORIES News