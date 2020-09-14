Grand jury indicts Baytown officer who shot Black woman in emotional distress

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown police officer who last year shot and killed a woman who was in emotional distress has been indicted.The Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Juan Delacruz was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of aggravated assault by a public servant in connection to Pamela Turner's killing.As of Monday afternoon, District Attorney Kim Ogg's office said Delacruz will be given an opportunity to turn himself in.Turner was killed in May 2019 when Delacruz approached Turner at an apartment complex on Garth Road where they both resided.According to police, at the time, Delacruz made contact with Turner and tried to arrest her, but she struggled with him, forcing him to use his Taser on her. As he tried to handcuff her, she grabbed his Taser and used it on him, police alleged.Delacruz pulled out his gun and fired at Turner multiple times, killing her.Police insisted the shooting was justified, but her death was the subject of calls against police brutality toward people of color."Pam Turner's killing was a tragedy; it is important to acknowledge that her family and the community are in pain," Ogg said. "Every aspect of the case was independently investigated by the Texas Rangers and our Civil Rights Division prosecutors. Ultimately, we presented all of the evidence to a grand jury that determined the Baytown Police officer should be charged with a crime for his actions when he shot Ms. Turner. We respect their decision and we will be moving forward with prosecution."Delacruz faces a punishment of five years to life in prison, if convicted.