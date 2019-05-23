Baytown officer involved in deadly shooting of Pamela Turner identified

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Baytown police officer involved in the deadly shooting of a 44-year-old woman has now been identified.

Officer Juan Delacruz, an 11-year veteran with the Baytown Police Department, shot and killed Pamela Turner Monday night.

Delacruz contacted Turner and tried to arrest her, but she struggled with him, forcing him to use his Taser on her, Baytown PD Lt. Steve Dorris said.

As he tried to handcuff her, she allegedly grabbed his Taser and used it on him.

Lt. Dorris says that's when Delacruz was forced to pull out his gun and fire multiple times at Turner, hitting her at least once.

Delacruz tried to render aid immediately after the shooting, but Turner died on the scene.

Delacruz was placed on paid administrative leave, which is the standard protocol.

Community members and Turner's family are calling the shooting unjust, saying that Turner suffered from a mental illness.

