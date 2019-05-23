Baytown officer who shot woman to death back at work

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Baytown police officer who shot and killed a 44-year-old woman is back at work.Officer Juan Delacruz, an 11-year veteran of the force, is on administrative duties, said Baytown PD Lt. Steve Dorris. He is not out on patrol.After the shooting, Delacruz was put on paid administrative leave, which is the standard protocol.Last week, Delacruz was on patrol at The Brixton apartment complex on Garth Road when he came across Pamela Turner, who he'd dealt with before and knew had outstanding warrants.He tried to arrest her, but she struggled with him, forcing him to use his Taser on her, Lt. Dorris said.As he tried to handcuff her, she allegedly grabbed his Taser and used it on him.Lt. Dorris says that's when Delacruz was forced to pull out his gun and fire multiple times at Turner, hitting her at least once.Delacruz tried to render aid immediately after the shooting, but Turner died on the scene.Since then, some community members and Turner's family have called the shooting unjust, saying that she suffered from a mental illness.The Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Turner's funeral Thursday morning."Our thoughts and prayers are with the Turner family. We understand they're going through a tough time. We hope they can find peace and comfort on this difficult day. It is a tragic situation all the way around," the Baytown Police Department told ABC13.The Texas Rangers are now investigating Turner's death. An internal investigation is also ongoing.