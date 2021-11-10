HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, more victims continue speaking up about their experiences in the event that killed eight people and injured others.
On Tuesday, five victims represented by attorneys Ricardo L. Ramos and Clark Martin held a conference to recap their timeline of events.
The victims present at the conference are: Bryan Espinoza, Jonathan Espinoza, Ashley Chapa, Camron Ann Mott, and Eligio Garcia.
You can watch the news conference on all of ABC13's streaming platforms.
According to a release, Ramos and Martin are representing more than 30 victims impacted by the tragedy as they watched Travis Scott perform.
"Our clients are minors and young adults in college, they have sustained physical injuries, broken ribs, torn hamstring, torn rotator cuffs and have seen people die right in front of them, all on video footage, the number of damages are in the millions," Ramos and Clark said. "None of the young people will be the same physically, nor emotionally... They are ruined in so many ways in their young life. It's a tragedy that could have been prevented, considering the evidence."
MORE RELATED STORIES:
Families identify all 8 victims killed in Astroworld Festival: 'We are all devastated'
Houston releases permits issued in advance of Astroworld Festival
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wants independent investigation into Astroworld Festival tragedy
'We got to get out' Concertgoer recalls trying to get camera operator's attention at Astroworld
Lawsuits begin stacking up in light of Astroworld tragedy: 'I want everybody to get justice'
9-year-old Ezra Blount fighting for his life after being crushed at Astroworld Festival
Travis Scott vows to cover funeral costs of Astroworld Fest victims
Why did the show go on? Astroworld timeline looks at when officials knew something was wrong
Victims recap timeline of Astroworld tragedy that killed 8 people
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
TOP STORIES
Show More