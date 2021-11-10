Victims recap timeline of Astroworld tragedy that killed 8 people

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, more victims continue speaking up about their experiences in the event that killed eight people and injured others.On Tuesday, five victims represented by attorneys Ricardo L. Ramos and Clark Martin held a conference to recap their timeline of events.The victims present at the conference are: Bryan Espinoza, Jonathan Espinoza, Ashley Chapa, Camron Ann Mott, and Eligio Garcia.According to a release, Ramos and Martin are representing more than 30 victims impacted by the tragedy as they watched Travis Scott perform."Our clients are minors and young adults in college, they have sustained physical injuries, broken ribs, torn hamstring, torn rotator cuffs and have seen people die right in front of them, all on video footage, the number of damages are in the millions," Ramos and Clark said. "None of the young people will be the same physically, nor emotionally... They are ruined in so many ways in their young life. It's a tragedy that could have been prevented, considering the evidence."