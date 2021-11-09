Houston releases permits issued in advance of Astroworld Festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The deadly chaos and confusion inside Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival have led to a multitude of questions about how and why this happened, and if the venue and staff were properly prepared.NRG Park remains secured as the investigation into the deaths and injuries is ongoing. No official causes of death have yet been released for the victims who died on Friday, Nov. 5.On Monday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released the following statement:Mayor Sylvester Turner released all permits filed with the city related to the 2021 Astroworld Fest. The permits are shared with the Mayor's Office of Special Events, Houston Health Department, and the Houston Fire Department. The list of permits is not exhaustive, as some were filed with Harris County, since the county owns the property where the event was held and the agreement for the event was between the producer, Live Nation, and NRG.The city has permits for: street closures surrounding the event; fire prevention permits for tents, food preparation and pyrotechnics; code enforcement and Inspector application; a list of approved food and beverage vendors. According to the mayor's office, Occupancy Permits are not issued for events that are held entirely outdoors, as was the case with Astroworld Fest. Houston's Administrative and Regulatory Affairs department does not issue noise permits at NRG Park, as it is owned by Harris County. Similarly, the safety plan would be filed by the event producer with the property owners, officials say."I continue to pray for the families of those who have died, and on behalf of the City, I send my best wishes to those who are recovering," said Mayor Turner. "The city is on a global stage as we investigate what happened, and I believe releasing this information in an expedient and transparent manner will show our commitment to a thorough investigation."Below is a list of permits filed with the City of Houston related to the event: