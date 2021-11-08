astroworld festival tragedy

9-year-old Ezra Blount fighting for his life after being crushed at Astroworld Festival

By
EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old critically injured in Astroworld festival tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The concert surge chaos at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival claimed the lives of eight people Friday night, but there were more injured and some of those are fighting for their lives.

Ezra Blount, age 9, is one of those victims. He went to the concert on Friday with his father.

At a point during the show, Ezra was on his father's shoulders, in order to stay out of and above the crowd. But when things got out of control, his father was overcome himself, passed out and fell. Ezra fell as well and was trampled.

Initially, the boy was taken to a hospital as a John Doe, separated from his father. Family members desperately tried to find him, only to discover that Ezra suffered major organ damage and was in a coma.

Relatives tell ABC13 Ezra has severe brain swelling as well. They're clinging to hope and praying for his recovery.

In the meantime, they're asking for someone to take accountability.

"How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security," Ezra's grandfather wants to know.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertastroworld festival tragedyfestivalmusicmusic newsteen killedwoman killedman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Astroworld Festival victims' cause of death revealed
'Accidental' Astroworld Fest deaths beg question of accountability
Astroworld stage teardown underway 40 days after concertgoers killed
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News